At least one person is dead and three others are injured in Atlanta in what’s being described as an ‘active shooter situation’. At the time of this writing, the suspect is still at large.
Atlanta police say the shootings happened on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th streets. Authorities are encouraging residents to stay away from the area, or shelter in place if they’re already there.
From FOX 8:
The department also said no more shots had been fired since the “initial incident unfolded.”
The department released photos of the alleged suspect, who they described as “at large.”
“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” police said on Twitter.
To see the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
1 Killed, at Least 3 Injured in Active Atlanta Shooting was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning
-
Cincinnati: A Mother Missing Daughter Found Dead She Needs Answers
-
Ohio: Plane departing from airport lands safely after catching fire
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Stephanie Mills and More Performing for Free at This Ohio Festival
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69