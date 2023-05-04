Front Page News: Atlanta Shooter Arrested After Hourslong Manhunt

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Shooter who opened fire at Northside Hospital (in Atlanta’s Midtown), shooting one victim dead and injuring four others, was arrested after a nearly eight-hour search.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, was on the 11th-floor for only two minutes before shooting five women. He was reportedly waiting for an appointment with his mother, and was caught on surveillance in the medical facility’s elevator.

The woman killed was a CDC employee. Of the other four shot, one is in stable condition while the other three are critical.

After the shooting, he carjacked a vehicle at a nearby gas station and fled the scene. A tip on his location in a neighboring county led to the arrest Wednesday night, after hours of manhunting. He faces one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, according to jail records.

Patterson is a former U.S. Coast Guard. He was discharged from active duty in January. His motive for yesterday’s tragedy remains under investigation.

