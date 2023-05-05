LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Doja Cat took to Instagram to show off her new back tattoo and the Internet is in a frenzy.

The 27 year old rapper shared photos of her new ink on Thursday on her IG page. The new artwork is an intricate fine-line tattoo of a bat skeleton that spans her entire upper back. In the photo set, Doja Cat shared a few close-up photos of her new ink and its incredible detail.

The rapper also shared a blurb with a few words to explain the meaning behind the design with specific lines highlighted in purple to add extra emphasis. “Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning,” the text read.

Doja shared the photo dump with her millions of IG followers, posting a mirror selfie of herself as she showed off her bare back and fresh ink with her short blonde hairstyle in full display. The starlet simply captioned the post with a bat emoji to let the artwork and explanation speak for itself.

Check it out below.

Anybody else inspired to get new ink after seeing Doja’s new work? Beauties, what do you think about the rapper’s latest tattoo?

Doja Cat Shows Off Her New Bat Back Tattoo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com