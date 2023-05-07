LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Da Brat brought a special guest on stage with her while performing at the Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Las Vegas – her baby boy!

The glowing rapper hit the stage at the festival on Saturday with her baby bump on full display. Her on stage baby bump appearance comes nearly three months after announcing her pregnancy with her wife, 41 year old Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. The 49 year old hitmaker took to the stage in a cut out Chicago Bulls jersey which showed off her growing bump. She paired the look with a matching Bulls hat and white and red shorts which complimented the two piece look.

Harris-Dupart took to Instagram to share photos and videos from her wife’s performance, captioning the post, “Today in Vegas #loversandfriends . BEAUTIFUL and our BABY BOY performed today ”

The proud wife matched Da Brat’s fly by wearing all red as well and the happy couple even posed for a photo with rapper Lil Mo by their side during the gig.

Check out the post below.

Earlier this year, the gorgeous couple announced that they would be expecting their first baby together via a surprise Instagram post. In the IG announcement, Harris-Dupart posed with her partner Da Brat standing behind her as she held her stomach with her hands in the shape of a heart. “We are EXTENDING the family ” the couple captioned the joint Instagram post. This will be the first child for rapper Da Brat while Dupart has three children from previous relationships.

We love to see the happy couple glowing!

Don’t miss…

10 Times Da Brat Made Her Own Fashion Statements On The Red Carpet

Rapper Nia Kay Pays Homage To Da Brat For Halloween

Da Brat Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Performing At Lovers & Friends was originally published on hellobeautiful.com