Diddy and Jermaine Dupri’s Verzuz battle is finally on the way!
The long-awaited showdown between two of hip-hops biggest song creators finally has a date and venue, and super fans of each artist can’t be more excited.
In an Instagram post from Busta Rhymes, Diddy appears to confirm that he’ll finally be facing off against Jermaie Dupri on September 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Get your popcorn ready!
From HipHopDX:
Diddy and Jermaine Dupri previously agreed to put their catalogs to the test last August.
Puff went on Instagram Live and invited Dupri into the session; feeling confident about his chances in a head-to-head, Diddy said: “JD, if you want that smoke, you can get that smoke anytime.”
Jermaine Dupri told Diddy to “relax” before agreeing to set up an event in his hometown of Atlanta.
To read the entire HipHopDX report, [click here].
While we’re still waiting on official word of the upcoming battle from Verzuz creators Timbaland and Swizz Beats, it appears that Diddy is already fully commited!
Could Diddy vs Jermaine Dupri be the biggest Verzuz battle in the platforms young history!?
The Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Verzuz is Official… Here’s When It Goes Down was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
