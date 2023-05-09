Cincinnati: Bengals Players Surprise Elementary Students

2 of the Cincinnati Bengals Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans made a surprise visit to Woodlawn Elementary.
This was amazing, can you imagine being a kid and the Bengals players came to your school? You would be super excited!
Click the link to check out the video
In other Bengal news they picked up some good draft picks this year.
Here’s a pick-by-pick breakdown of the Bengals’ draft class:
Round 1: Myles Murphy, edge, Clemson
Round 2: DJ Turner, cornerback, Michigan
Round 3: Jordan Battle, safety, Alabama
Round 4: Charlie Jones, wide receiver, Purdue
Round 5: Chase Brown, running back, Illinois
Round 6: Andrei Iosivas, wide receiver, Princeton
Round 7: DJ Ivey, cornerback, Miami
