Cincinnati: Bengals Players Surprise Elementary Students

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

2 of the Cincinnati Bengals Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans made a surprise visit to Woodlawn Elementary.

This was amazing, can you imagine being a kid and the Bengals players came to your school? You would be super excited!

Click the link to check out the video

Via Fox19

In other Bengal news they picked up some good draft picks this year.

Here’s a pick-by-pick breakdown of the Bengals’ draft class:

Round 1: Myles Murphy, edge, Clemson

Round 2: DJ Turner, cornerback, Michigan

Round 3: Jordan Battle, safety, Alabama

Round 4: Charlie Jones, wide receiver, Purdue

Round 5: Chase Brown, running back, Illinois

Round 6: Andrei Iosivas, wide receiver, Princeton

Round 6: Brad Robbins , punter, Michigan

Round 7: DJ Ivey, cornerback, Miami