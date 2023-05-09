Cincy

Cincinnati: Bengals Players Surprise Elementary Students

Published on May 9, 2023

2 of the Cincinnati Bengals Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans made a surprise visit to Woodlawn Elementary.

This was amazing, can you imagine being a kid and the Bengals players came to your school? You would be super excited!

Click the link to check out the video

Via Fox19 

In other Bengal news they picked up some good draft picks this year.

Here’s a pick-by-pick breakdown of the Bengals’ draft class:

Round 1: Myles Murphy, edge, Clemson

Round 2: DJ Turner, cornerback, Michigan

Round 3: Jordan Battle, safety, Alabama

Round 4: Charlie Jones, wide receiver, Purdue

Round 5: Chase Brown, running back, Illinois

Round 6: Andrei Iosivas, wide receiver, Princeton

Round 7: DJ Ivey, cornerback, Miami

 

 

Cincinnati Bengals

