Marjorie And Steve Harvey Step Out In Style For A Recent Date Night

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game every time they step out and just gave us major fashion goals for a recent date night!

Taking to Instagram, the comedian and TV host shared fashionable IG Reel of he and his wife Marjorie as they strutted their stuff in complementary ensembles for their extravagant date night.

The fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while exiting a hotel. Styled by the couple’s longtime stylist Elly, Marjorie rocked a Vert Mousse colored two piece satin set from YSL with a $3,490 jacket and matching flared slacks for $2,190. She paired the look with open toe sandals and wore her hair in loose curls to show off her natural beauty. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a satin navy blue two piece look featuring a jacket and slacks which he paired with a white button up shirt underneath.

Steve shared the short video of the couple as they showed off their effortless style while putting his adoration for his gorgeous wife on full display. “I love You Girl @marjorie_harvey,” he sweetly captioned the video.

Check it out below.

A couple that slays together, stays together, especially while on date night! What do you think about Marjorie and Steve’s fashionable looks? Did they nail it?

RELATED STORIES:

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Were Spotted Out Separately Amid Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Call It Quits After Over A Year Of Dating