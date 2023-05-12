Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Foxx Gives Major Update On Her Father’s Health

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx dispelled rumors her father is in the ICU fighting for his life after a rumor spread across the internet like wildfire. Earlier this week, RadarOnline reported, Jamie’s family was “hoping for the best” but “preparing for the worse.” The latter became headlined news with social media users reposting it without the full context. Corinne took to Instastories to shut down the false reports, writing,

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” with a photo of a false news story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Corinne’s update comes a few days after an update was posted on Jamie Foxx’s social media account. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed. See u all soon” appeared on Jamie’s social media account.

Jamie Foxx reportedly suffered a medical emergency on the set of his film Netflix Back In Action where he was given life-saving medical intervention. Despite his celebrity friends revealing Jamie is on the mend, little information about the actual incident has been made public.

According to Kevin Hart, who briefly talked about it on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast “They’re being tight … about where he is because Jamie’s always been a private person to a certain degree,” he explained.A PEOPLE source revealed, “[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to” leave the hospital, the source said, adding that Foxx is being advised to “keep his stress level down” when he is discharged.” We spoke to Corinne in 2021, who told us she learned the importance of “self-care” from her father. “He’s pretty good about exercising, she said while promoting a collaboration with T.J.Maxx’s The Maxx You Project at the time. “I think as far as beauty goes, he taught me self-care is important – and it really is a priority for me! I always do my best to set aside time for myself, whether it’s journaling, meditating, moving my body or getting on the phone with my girlfriends. It really helps me feel like the best version of myself and approach life with a positive attitude! She added, “My dad taught me to be authentic to myself, and that includes my style! He did a great job of giving me the confidence to try new looks and have fun with fashion when I was growing up.” Fans continue to speculate on Jamie’s condition, and some even doubt Corinne’s latest update. While his health is unclear, one thing remains certain, Jamie is a beloved entertainer and immensely respected, loved and adored. We pray he continues to get back and addresses fans on his time. RELATED STORIES:

