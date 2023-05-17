LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lil’ Wayne was not putting up with Los Angeles’ lack-luster audience! Their low energy caused him to walk right off stage and cut the concert short.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On the final stop of his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour, the “Best Rapper Alive” artist was clearly not happy with the vibes in the venue and towards his surprise guests (including 2 Chainz, Lil’ Twist, and other Young Money artists).

“We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks. We work too hard,” Wayne said before walking off stage.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It was reported that the concert began an hour late, and was ended roughly 30 minutes into the performance. Concert goers were confused, some thinking he was taking a break.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Comedian Rickey Smiley agrees, explaining that sometimes an “off audience”, and not the actual performers, can cause low energy that ruins the show.

“Ain’t nobody going to perform through no foolishness… it’s a back and forth,” he says.

At least Smiley’s fans would be issued refunds for the show being cut early, unlike Weezy’s fans who paid around $700 (resale ticket price) for this particular show.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

Lil Wayne Sits Down With Missy Elliott To Discuss The State of Hip Hop On TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

Lil Wayne Announces Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Livestream

Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]

Lil’ Wayne Cuts LA Concert Short Due to Crowd’s Low Energy [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com