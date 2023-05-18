Contests

Win Tickets to See The Little Mermaid

Published on May 18, 2023

100.3 Featured Video
Little Mermaid Screening WOSL

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

100.3 Cincys RnB Station is giving you a chance to see The Little Mermaid with Don Juan Fasho and The RnB Cincy Crew at a private screening Thursday, May 25th. Listen in daily with Don Juan Fasho Monday Thru Friday between 10-3 for your chance to win!

