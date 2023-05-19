Cincy

Cincinnati: Where’s Don Juan Fasho Friday

Cincinnati: Where's Don Juan Fasho Friday

Published on May 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station wants to know, Where’s Don Juan Fasho??   That’s right The Peoples Champ aka your favorite Co-Worker, Don Juan Fasho will be hitting the streets to hook you up during the Lunch Time Mix at Noon…You never know what Don Juan will be giving away he could have Money, Tickets, Gift Cards and more… All you have to do is look for the RNB Cincy truck AKA “Big Momma” on Fridays around your lunch break at Noon…  It’s “Where’s Don Juan Fasho” Lunch Break hook Up…  100.3 Cincy’s RNB!

 

This week Don Juan Fasho hit the streets in the Nati at Washington Park Check out the Recap Video below!

More from 100.3
Close