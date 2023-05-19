Erykah Badu’s Children Over The Years

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Erykah Badu, the acclaimed American singer-songwriter and neo-soul pioneer, is not only known for her mesmerizing music and captivating performances but also for her beautifully blended family.

In February, the proud mama of three appeared on The Breakfast Club where she opened up about motherhood and the criticism she often faces from outsiders who may look down on the fact that she shares children with three different men.

During the candid interview, the “Window Seat” hitmaker admitted that she never planned to have kids by multiple men. Badu doesn’t let the negative chatter define her life or her role as a mother.

“I think if you’re transparent, people shouldn’t do that,” the soul singer said. “I didn’t know anything… no one would expect to have three baby daddies, who plans that? But, when those things start to happen, you don’t stop living.”

When it comes to marriage, the Grammy Award-winner said that she didn’t desire to be a bride.“It doesn’t fit everybody,” the Dallas native said. “It doesn’t fit me.”

The singer appears to be happy and thriving while raising her three incredible kiddos and juggling her booked and busy music career. Thankfully, she has support from all three of their fathers. Let’s take a look at the wonderful brood of Erykah Badu and how they’ve grown over the years.

Seven Sirius Benjamin

First on our list is Seven Sirius Benjamin, Erykah Badu’s eldest son. Born in 1997, Seven’s father is Andre 3000, the talented rapper and one-half of the iconic hip-hop duo Outkast.

Despite his parent’s musical legacy, Seven has chosen to stay relatively away from the spotlight, focusing on his personal endeavors. Although not actively pursuing a career in music, Seven occasionally shares his artistic talents, including his love for visual art and photography on social media platforms.

Before welcoming Seven, Badu and the ATLiens artist dated for two years. Although they are no longer together, the superstar parents work together to raise their son.

In 2016, proud mama Badu took to Twitter and revealed that Seven got accepted into four colleges. At the time, the studious youngster was nineteen.

Puma Sabti Curry

Born in 2004, Puma Sabti Curry is Erykah Badu’s daughter with rapper and producer The D.O.C. In 2020, the dedicated parents came together to celebrate Puma’s 16th birthday. The former lovebirds shared a joint video on Instagram showering their daughter with love and praise.

It looks like Puma has inherited her mother’s artistic flair and impeccable vocal abilities. You can catch the talented 18-year-old showing off her dynamic singing chops on social media. In 2022, Puma posted a video to TikTok covering her mom’s classic song “Green Eyes.”

In addition to singing, the young star has inherited her mother’s passion for fashion, too. The style guru has posed in a number of campaigns ranging from Vogue to Marni.

Mars Merkaba Thedford

Mars Merkaba Thedford, born in 2009, is Erykah Badu’s daughter with rapper Jay Electronica. The former couple were together for five years before they welcomed their child.

Despite her young age, Mars has displayed a deep passion for music and has made notable appearances alongside his mother during her performances. Her charming stage presence and natural rhythm have earned her praise from audiences and critics alike. With his undeniable talent and charismatic persona, Mars holds the promise of becoming a prominent figure in the music industry in the future.

In 2020, Badu wrote a tribute in honor of her daughter’s 11th birthday on Instagram. The singer posted a beautiful photo of the shining little one wearing her hair in cornrows as she smiled at the camera.

“Happy Born Day #3 MARS MERKABA 11, the master year. We believe in you,” the singer captioned the heartwarming post.

Erykah Badu’s Children Over The Years was originally published on newsone.com