Janet Jackson: 2003 Aston Martin Gets Top Bids At Special Auction

Published on May 24, 2023

Janet Jackson auctioned over 800 classic memorabilia items, including outfits and costumes from music videos and tours, and donated some of the proceeds to charity.
The auction was held at the Hard Rock New York and online through Julien’s Live.
Jackson auctioned her 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish, which sold for $92,075 with 17 bids. Janet’s white long-sleeve shirt from the 1995 “Scream” music video with brother Michael sold for $31,750.
  • Is there a Janet Jackson music video outfit or memorabilia that you would like to have?
  • What is it?

