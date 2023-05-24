LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chrisean Rock is glowing as she counts down to motherhood. The rapper and reality TV star posted a picture of herself sitting poolside with her perfectly round baby bump on display.

Rock served looks in a fresh set of cornrow braids, a perfectly beat face, a neck full of diamonds and a black bikini.

And for those who thought the dotting mother-to-be was lying about her pregnancy, the caption-less post speaks for itself.

Fans flocked to the comments to state the obvious.

One commentator wrote, “Now y’all know that most of us first time mothers didn’t POP out with a belly until we were between 7-9 mos pregnant….. I mean at 8mos I a praying to start poking this is definitely your proof that she wasn’t lying…. Shame on y’all for calling her bluff!”

While another said, “N that is for everybody that thought she wasn’t pregnant everybody don’t show until they almost in the middle or end some ppl don’t show at all then boom it’s a baby lol but congratulations again.”

Regardless of the chatter, Rock looks happy and healthy and honestly, that’s all that matters. We love watching her embrace this new chapter in her life!

Chrisean Rock Is Glowing As She Counts Down To Motherhood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com