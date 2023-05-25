Mariah Carey: Shares Intimate Glimpse Into Private Life At $9m NYC Home

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Mariah Carey shared a rare look inside her private $9 million Tribeca Triplex home on Wednesday (May 24).

Mariah also shared that she is recording new music five years after her last album, Caution.

“A little moment before the studio,” Mariah captioned the photo.

Fans were excited to get a peek into the diva’s life and for new music on the horizon, with one fan commenting, “Girl, give us an album we’ve been starving.”