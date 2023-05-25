Inmates Escape from Ohio Prison, Burglar Caught and Murderer on the Run [PHOTO]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A massive manhunt is underway after it was found during a prisoner count that two individuals were missing. The inmates James Lee, 47, and Bradley Gillespie, 50, had escaped from a correctional facility in Lima, Ohio.

James Lee, jailed for burglary, has since been caught (in Kentucky) and arrested. The second, however, remains at large.

The inmate still on the run was charged with double murder. Gillespie is described as a bald white male, having blue eyes and weighing roughly 200 pounds (see photo).

Though it is unclear exactly how long he has been missing and there are no leads on his whereabouts, a $21K reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

“Please be aware and use caution. If you see either inmate please DO NOT APPROACH…Currently multiple county, state, and federal agencies are actively working on this incident. There is currently no new information to share. Please stay vigilant,” the Allen County Sheriff’s Office writes in a Facebook post alerting the public.

For any findings that could aid in Gillespie’s capture, please contact authorities immediately!

