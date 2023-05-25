Cardi B Attends Her Whipshots Launch Party In A Curve-Hugging Emilio Pucci Bodysuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If Cardi B is serious about anything at all, it’s her sense of style and her coins. The award-winning rapper serves looks on a silver platter and has the girlies running to their nearest store to recreate her outfits.

The Tomorrow 2 femcee promoted her brand, Whipshots, at the Summer Cocktails with Cardi launch party in LA. Cardi made a few cocktails at the bar and garnished them with her whipped cream.

While everyone was interested in the drinks, we couldn’t get over this flawless, curve-hugging Emilio Pucci bodysuit.

Cardi showed off her invisible waist with a side profile in an Instagram post. The bodysuit featured Pucci’s signature design, which includes a fusion of bright, lively colors in an abstract design. She partnered the look with custom Harry Kristoff X Shoes USA sandals.

She captioned her post, “I put it on the gram before it even hit the store @emiliopucci /24.”

The rapper collaborated with her long-time stylist, Kollin Carter, for this look, and the two never miss. Their fashion range translates from red-carpet events to the club. In other words, Cardi slays no matter where she goes, and this Emilio Pucci leotard is no different! What do you think? Are you loving this look?

