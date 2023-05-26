​​Ja Morant’s: New Nike Sneakers Sell Out Following Second Gun Incident

CLOSE
After Ja Morant showed a gun on social media for the second time, most people turned against him, but his new Nike sneakers remain popular.
Nike released the “Ja 1 Hunger” shoes on Thursday (May 25), and they sold out quickly, with users buying the sneakers on Nike’s SNKRS app.
Ja Morant signed with Nike in 2019; however, the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year received backlash for the social media mistake, and some say Nike may drop him.
On Wednesday (May 24), Morant posted a cryptic post of his family members with the caption, “bye.” Police did a welfare check on the basketball player’s home, where he stated he was “fine,” and the post signified his break from social media.
- Do you think people have been too hard on Ja Morant?
