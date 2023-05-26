Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cincinnati: Memorial Weekend Weather

Published on May 26, 2023

it looks like the weather will be good to go for the Memorial day weekend.

It looks like a little bit of rain chances on Sunday and Monday but we should be good to go.

Via WLWT 

After another cold start Friday morning, we’ll slowly warm to the mid-70s in the afternoon. It stays dry all day today, and it will be very comfortable to be outside Friday evening.

Clouds begin increasing Saturday ahead of that incoming rain threat. At this point, Saturday stays dry. Highs are in the middle to upper 70s.

