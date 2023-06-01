Barry Bonds: HBO Is Making A Barry Bonds Documentary

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

HBO Is Making A Barry Bonds Documentary

A documentary about Barry Bonds is in the works at HBO.

In a statement released Wednesday, the network called Bonds “one of the most compelling and polarizing figures in all of sports”.

It will be produced by the makers of O.J.: Made In America and the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance.

Will Bonds appear in the film himself? HBO says he’ll have the opportunity to “actively participate” but wouldn’t confirm anything.