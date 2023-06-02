Dewayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: Is Coming Back to “Fast and Furious”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Rock Is Coming Back to “Fast and Furious”

Finally, The Rock is coming back as Hobbs in an upcoming Fast and Furious film.

After surprising fans with a surprise cameo in Fast X, it’s been confirmed that Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as Hobbs for another film.

News of his return is a 360 from earlier when Johnson vowed not to return following a beef with movie star Vin Diesel.

The film’s title hasn’t been revealed, but Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions will produce the project that’s not a spinoff of his Hobbs and Shaw film, nor is it a sequel to

sequel to Fast X.