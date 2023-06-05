Review + Interview: ‘Shooting Stars’ Tells Faith-Filled Story Of LeBron’s HS Days, “GRIFF” Speaks With Director Chris Robinson

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Whether a fan or not, lover or hater of the man they call King James, we absolutely implore everyone to stop what they’re doing and make time this weekend to stream the new Peacock film, Shooting Stars.

The new sports drama is a biographical viewing experience into the high school career of LeBron James and his closest high school friends while at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

It all literally begins with a dream, one that a young Akron, Ohio basketball hopeful had back in 1996 in a room filled with inspirations of heroes that inspired him to one day be one himself. The key to watching Shooting Stars is to remember that in no way is it solely about LeBron; this movie is equally about the other members in their self-proclaimed “Fab Four,” played in their younger years by rising Black actors Ascen Lomack as Dru Joyce III, Thomas Shaw III as Willie McGee, Kaden Amari Anderson as Sian Cotton and Sir Myles as young LeBron James.

They age into the era where the movie focuses on specifically less than 10 minutes into the film, where Bron-Bron and co. are now entering high school and played by older actors Mookie Cook as LeBron, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin as Dru Joyce III, Avery Wills as Willie McGee and Khalil Everage as Sian Cotton, with Scoot Henderson later joining to officially make it the “Fab Five” as Romeo Travis.

As the film plays out, you see key moments in the lives of each young man as they strive for greatness on and off the court. The LeBron-specific moments will certainly be a treat for fans, like his on-court exchange with a teenage Carmelo Anthony, played by Jett Howard, or the development of his relationship with high school sweetheart-turned-wife Savanna played by Katlyn Nichol. The film’s climax centers heavily on a decision LeBron makes that affects his entire team, but the outcome proves that holding on to both his faith and brotherhood proved to be the winning combination all along.

Shooting Stars ends on an emotionally-satisfying note, complete with Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” playing in order to really get the waterworks going. Overall though, it’s an inspiring tale that shows the strength, skill and determination of a handful of Black young men…one who “made it the NBA, where word is he did OK.”

Shooting Stars also features a stage-stealing performance by Wood Harris as father and coach Dru Joyce II, in addition to veteran actor Dermot Mulroney as former St. Vincent-St. Mary coach Keith Dambrot and a cameo from another The New Edition Story alum Algee Smith as Illya McGee.

Watch the inspiring story of LeBron James and his high school “Fab Five” team in Shooting Stars, streaming right now via Peacock. Before you go, peep our Get Up! exclusive interview below that our main man “GRIFF” did with the film’s director Chris Robinson:

Review + Interview: ‘Shooting Stars’ Tells Faith-Filled Story Of LeBron’s HS Days, “GRIFF” Speaks With Director Chris Robinson was originally published on getuperica.com