Naomi Osaka is beyond excited to be a girl mom!

The 25 year old tennis athlete took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from her adorable princess-themed baby shower. The Instagram reveal marks the very first time that the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has shared the sex of her baby with her followers, revealing that she’ll be welcoming a baby girl with her boyfriend Cordae.

“ ,” she simply captioned the photo set where she posed around an array of by pink and purple balloons.

The backdrop of the balloons read “A little princess is on the way!” indicating that the happy couple will be expecting an adorable baby girl soon. Check out the photo set below.

“You’re so beautiful ,” one of the mom to be’s followers commented underneath the photo set while others simply shared their blessings and congratulations to the expectant mom.

The beauty opened up to PEOPLE back in February and explained that she already knew the sex of the baby although her boyfriend wasn’t yet. “I’ve been preparing, but he doesn’t know the gender yet, only I know,” Osaka said at the time. “So it’s not like I can build out the room or anything.”

She continued, “So I don’t know, [I’m] just kind of winging it. That’s kind of the key motto in my life a little.”

Congratulations to the adorable couple!

Naomi Osaka Reveals She’s Expecting A Baby Girl During Princess-Themed Shower was originally published on hellobeautiful.com