Chloë Bailey shut down Instagram over the weekend when she posed for a series of photos donning a stunning metallic blue look that was everything!
For her jaw dropping look, the songstress showed off her fashionable style when she wore the cut out body suit to perfection that featured mesh detailing and curve hugging metallic paneling throughout. The blue look showed off the Swarm actress’s toned figure as she posed for the cameras for her effortless slay.
Chloë Bailey Serves Face And Body In Latest Instagram Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Cincinnati: Duke Bill To Go Up In June
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Suspect in Migos' Takeoff Murder Now Officially Charged With Murder
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning