Congratulations are in order once again for Tasha Cobbs-Leonard!
The Grammy-Award-winning artist took to Instagram to announce that she has been newly elected as the Nashville Chapter Governor for the Recording Academy.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
“I’m honored to serve my peers at the @RecordingAcademy as the newly elected Nashville Chapter Governor. #RepresentingTheAcademy means advocating, supporting, and celebrating the many voices that make up our diverse creative community year-round, and I look forward to joining leaders dedicated to driving music forward,” Cobbs-Leonard said in an Instagram post.
Matt Maher was also elected a Nashville Chapter Governor.
Congratulations to both!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard & Lecrae Lead Conversation On The Importance Of Mental Health
5 Times Tasha Cobbs Leonard Ministered To Us
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Becomes the First Female The Athlete’s Foot StAART Recipient
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Elected Nashville Chapter Governor For Recording Academy was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
Cincinnati: Duke Bill To Go Up In June
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Suspect in Migos' Takeoff Murder Now Officially Charged With Murder
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter