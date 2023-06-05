LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Joseline Hernandez stepped out in New York looking flashy and fly in a bright orange, floor-length fur coat, a mini knitted dress, and wide brim hat.

Joseline Hernandez jumped on Instagram to play no games. The rapper strutted out of a building in New York while rocking an eye-catching fur coat and multi-print dress that hugged her curves. Hernandez paired her look with a sherbet-colored wide-brim hat featuring embroidered sunglasses. The former reality star complemented her jazzy look with bejeweled ankle strap sandals and rose gold drop earrings. Her black tresses hung low down her back, sweeping her derriere. Hernandez posted the video with the caption, “PUERTO RICAN PRINCESS IS THIS BISHHH #newyork #joselinescabaret.” Her followers praised her look with fire and heart-eye emojis. One fan wrote, “ one thing about the Joseline she gone DRESSS .”

Not only has Hernandez been serving looks lately, but the artist has also been hitting the stage to perform her hit songs. During a recent appearance, the “Vegas” rapper got emotional while revealing that this is her first time performing sober. “The reason why I’m so emotional ’cause this is my first time that I’ve ever performed without any cocaine, without any pills.” The crowd encouraged her bravery by cheering her on.

Joseline Hernandez Flosses In An Orange Floor-Length Fur Coat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com