Cincy

Cincinnati: Oil Spill Shuts Down The Highway

Published on June 6, 2023

An oil spill shut down Mitchell Ave right off of I-75.

According to police a truck was leaking oil around 11pm last night.

The Columbus-based company that owns the truck is coming to clean up the oil but indicated they cannot arrive before 5 a.m., District 5 police say.

Via: Fox19

