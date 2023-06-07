Run-DMC To Headline ‘Hip Hop 50 Live’ Concert At Yankee Stadium, Their Final Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hip-Hop is about to be celebrated like never before in The Bronx. Run-DMC is set to perform their final show at Yankee Stadium.

As spotted on The Grio the culture is to come alive for one magic night in the heart of the Boogie Down Bronx. On Friday, August 11 the genre’s biggest names will come together for a legendary, celebratory concert – Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium. The can’t-miss milestone event will feature Run DMC’s “Bottom of the Ninth…The Walk-Off” performance which is being billed as their last ever set as a group. Both MC’s expressed their enthusiasm at closing out their careers in legendary fashion. “I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” said RUN. “Aug 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history!” shared DMC.

Hip Hop 50 Live will also feature some other high profile artists including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and theme sets including “Queens Of Hip Hop” which will feature Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma and Trina. “Pillars of Hip-Hop” will feature Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio and the Sugar Hill Gang, and the “Legendary DJ” set will have Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh and Battlecat. Additional performers include: T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco and Slick Rick.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is the latest announcement surrounding Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative – a massive cross-platform initiative that celebrates Hip Hop’s momentous anniversary in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible by acknowledging and recognizing Hip Hop as not only a genre but a movement that has impacted the worldwide community.

Tickets for Hip Hop 50 Live will become available beginning with presales on Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. EST until 10 p.m. EST before the general on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. EST HERE.

