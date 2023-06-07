Lil Tjay Arrested For Reckless Endangerment While On Instagram Live

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rapper Lil Tjay found himself in trouble with the law, and his Instagram followers were front and center to see it all happen.

Spotted on TMZ, Lil Tjay was taken into police custody on Tuesday, June 6. According to his lawyer, the rapper was arrested for the second time this year in NYC, and the arrest happened while he was on Instagram Live.

The “Calling my Phone” crafter was filming a short clip for a music video in Manhattan when law enforcement showed up and slapped cuffs on him for reckless endangerment, his lawyer Dawn Florio told the celebrity gossip site.

The entire arrest was captured while he was on Instagram Live, and people in the crowd could be heard telling him to stop resisting when his phone ended up in someone else’s possession.

It turns out Lil Tjay was caught waving around a fake gun while hanging out of the sunroof of a moving vehicle.

