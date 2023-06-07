LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

While their legal fight against Sabrina Peterson isn’t over, T.I. and Tiny Harris have scored a minor victory. A judge has thrown out some of her claims.

As per AllHipHop the Atlanta trapper turned rapper was sued by Sabrina Peterson back in 2021. The entrepreneur accused T.I. of threatening her life with a firearm. “The first victim allegedly had the same gun that was pulled on me, her three children were forced in the closet at gunpoint. She described the same gun [from T.I.]. She described the same exact gun. There’s no way that this woman would be able to vividly describe this gun unless she actually seen this very gun,” Peterson said on an interview with Hollywood Unlocked at the time.

But Law 360 reports that this week, California’s Second District Court of Appeal tossed out some of her claims specifically her allegations of trade libel, suffering emotional distress and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage. Therefore she will have to pay “fees and costs incurred both in the trial court and on appeal in moving to strike the claims on which they prevailed.” The court is allowing her to move forward with her claims of defamation and false light invasion of privacy.

Neither T.I. nor Tiny have commented on the rulings, but their lawyer handling the case said he was “generally pleased with the decision.”

T.I. And Tiny Score Small Win In Legal Battle Against Sabrina Peterson was originally published on hiphopwired.com