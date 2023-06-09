Here’s How to Protect Yourself From Smoke Filled Air in Ohio

Wildfires in Canada have heavily affected the air quality in the eastern portion of the United States, and Northeast Ohio is no exception.
FOX 8 weather reports that today’s air wasn’t as bad as earlier in the week, but warns that this weekend could revert back into a dangerous zone. The smoke-filled air could negatively impact and even be dangerous for senior citizens, babies, or people with general respiratory issues.
Here’s how Cleveland Clinic (through a post from FOX 8) is suggesting we navigate through the hazy air:
- Keep your home and car windows closed
- Don’t use your fireplace or grill
- Purchase air purifiers for rooms you spend the most time in
- Stay inside
- Wear an N95 mask
- Don’t burn candles or use wood-burning stoves
- Avoid secondhand smoke
Sporting events for several cities have been rescheduled due to the bad air quality.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
