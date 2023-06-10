LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lizzo is celebrating her new car in the best way possible – with a full twerk session in her very best designer fit!

The 35-year-old entertainer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a fun video of herself dancing in front of her brand new car – a silver Rolls Royce – and of course, doing it in style. The beauty rocked a colorful Emilio Pucci look featuring a $385 one shoulder top and matching skirt for $1,595.

She paired the look with a blue Ferragamo handbag and $340 sunglasses from Off White. Styled by Matthew Reisman, the “Truth Hurts” crooner added back sneakers for the slay and rocked her hair in a long bob with loose curls as she posed for a few photos inside of the car and danced around it to show off all of its elegant detail.

“PUCCi MAMA ” she simply captioned the photo dump for her 13.5 million IG followers. Check it out below.

Yes, Queen! We’re loving this look on the super star and her brand new car is the perfect asset for the luxurious beauty.

What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it?

Lizzo Shows Off Her New Car In A Colorful Pucci Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com