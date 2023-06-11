LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lupita Nyong’o certainly made a statement on Instagram today as she shared photos of her incredible look ahead of her appearance on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet.

The “Black Panther” actress wore another jaw-dropping look for this year’s award show and had everyone talking. For this year’s occasion, the beauty decided not to wear a flowing designer gown like some of her other appearances but instead, rock a tuxedo that turned everybody’s head. Nyong’o rocked a sharp black tuxedo jacket which she paired with a silver breastplate underneath that was molded from her own body.

The 40 year old stunner shared a few photos of the stunning look on Instagram and revealed that a Pakistani artist and fashion designer named Misha Japanwala had created the silver breastplate for her appearance and was able to cast it and mold it from her body. To add to the futuristic look, Nyong’o added a black painted design to her usual baldie while accessorizing the look with a black and silver clutch and silver jewels. She also rocked a chrome manicure and was all smiles as she showed off her style.

“Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies,” Nyong’o captioned the post,, adding that she was “honored” and “humbled” to wear the piece for the annual awards show. Check it out below.

Wow, Lupita certainly knows how to make a fashion statement!

Lupita Nyong’o Is A Whole Vibe With Her Painted Hairdo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com