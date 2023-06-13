Dwyane Wade Clarifies Wife Gabrielle Union’s 50/50 Comments: ‘You Will Never Say My House Again’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dwayne Wade expounded on the 50/50 comment made by his wife, Gabrielle Union, during a recent interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

In case you missed it, Gabrielle Union caused an Internet storm when she revealed she and her husband Dwayne Wade, go 50/50 on their bills during an interview with Bloomberg’s Idea Generation podcast.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household because, in this household, we split everything 50/50,” said the actress. Her comment caused a viral debate on social media, with many users arguing that Union’s way of doing things in her marriage is her business.

Dwayne Wade recently clarified his wife’s polarizing comments about their 50/50 arrangement on the Club Shay Shay podcast, saying that a past comment he made in their marriage contributed to the couple’s 50/50 agreement. “We decided together because I think I said one time when we was [sic] in Miami, I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me, and she was like, ‘You will never say that again when it’s something that we share.’” Hence, moving forward, Union insisted on going half on the next house they purchased in Los Angeles. Wade went on to say that they both financially support their other family members independently. However, he and Union split the costs when it comes to their daughter, house, and lavish vacations.

Wade added, “Let’s say I have 20 to 50 responsibilities and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad, she has a lot of things she’s responsible for,” Wade said. “You know what she does? She pays 100% of that. You know what I do? I pay 100% of my life.”

While folks on social media continued to share their opinions on Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade’s marriage dynamics, but it’s clearly working for them.

Dwyane Wade Clarifies Wife Gabrielle Union’s 50/50 Comments: ‘You Will Never Say My House Again’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com