LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

An Ohio man is facing charges of trespassing, menacing and disorderly conduct after attempting to storm into another’s man home after an incident of road rage.

Raymond Frary, 61, followed and chased a 20-year-old driver into his home after the two got into a confrontation on the road. The victim said to investigators that Frary was driving 15 mph below the speed limit, and when he tried to pass, Frary swerved into his lane and almost knocked him off the road.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

After following the victim, Ring camera video shows Frary pulling behind the man’s home and shouting from his truck, “want to have some fun, huh? Come on, let’s play!” The video then shows Frary gunning the engine and screeching his tires in the driveway. Frary then stopped the truck, got out and shouted, “I got all day.”

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

According to a recent report on road rage by Yahoo Finance, in 2022, 141 people were killed by guns during a road rage incident. Among their tips to decrease the likelihood of being involved in one of these situations, is not cutting people off, using your turn signals, and practicing patience.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Ohio Road Rage Suspect Attempts to Break Into Victim’s House [Video] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com