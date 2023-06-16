Coco Jones ate and left no crumbs when she performed her live version of “Crazy For Me” and we’re swooning!
The beauty gave her growing fan base a small taste of what to expect before she hits the award show stage on June 25 at the 2023 BET Awards via a stellar live performance tied to official YouTube page this week. “All this a**, sit crazy on me (mmh) / He wanna touch it, go crazy on me (mmh) / He spendin’ money like crazy on me (mmh) / I make him love me, go crazy for me,” the starlet croons over the sultry beat while rocking a stunning gown with pearls throughout. Check out the incredible performance below.
“The vocals, the budget, the dancing… COCO LET ME BREATHE PLEASEEEE” one fan commented underneath the now viral video while another commented, “I’m so glad coco woke up one day and said “lemme stop playing and use my gift and resources” SHE DOMINATING!!!” and another wrote, “Ahhhhhhhhhhh I’m m outta breath it’s just clearly a YES!!!!! COCO HAS THE IT!!! fabulous performance!’
Jones is still basking in the success of her breakout single “ICU,” but is giving us a double whammy with “Crazy for Me” – another fan favorite from her popular EP, “What I Didn’t Tell You.”
We can’t wait see more from Coco Jones!
DON’T MISS…
The Evolution Of Coco Jones: The New It Girl
Coco Jones Discusses The Importance Of Maintaining Firm Boundaries
Gabrielle Union Reveals Who Can Play Her In A Biopic
Coco Jones Ate And Left No Crumbs In Her Live Version Of ‘Crazy For Me’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Cincinnati: A Man Snuck Into Church And Robbed The Deacon
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
DC Young Fly Thanks Fans, Asks For Privacy In Wake Of Partner Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Cincinnati: Duke Bill To Go Up In June
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash