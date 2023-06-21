Latto Gives Big Energy As Cosmopolitan’s Newest Cover Girl

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, is giving big Capricorn energy on the July/August cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine. While getting a couples massage with writer Julee Wilson, the Grammy-nominated artist gets candid about different parts of her life, from her private romantic relationship and rumors about her underwear to the importance of bi-weekly massages and her dreams of motherhood.

Most know only a brief history about the sexy Atlanta-raised raptress. Latto first appeared on the scene in 2016 on Lifetime’s The Rap Game reality show series. Known as Miss Mulatto then, she stunned judges and won the competition. Though she rejected the record deal offered as part of the show, she immediately stood out as the next “it-girl” female rapper.

Latto’s Lane

Shortening her name to ‘Latto’ – a nod to fortune and money – she has now taken on the entertainment industry her way. In 2019, she signed with RCA Records and released “Bitch from da Souf.” After hitting the Billboard charts, she collaborated with Saweetie and Trina and released the chart-topping” Big Energy.” Even Queen Mother Mariah Carey jumped on the song to add her “Latto stamp of approval.” Most recently, Latto shared the stage with Cardi B for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash.

Some may be surprised by the unapologetic artist’s quick rise to fame. But Latto wasn’t. She has been rapping since she was eight. She was always confident, self-assured, and driven.

“I’ve always been more alpha than the average female. I don’t know if that’s the Capricorn in me. It’s kind of by nature and then also how I grew up,” Latto said. “Me and my sister grew up in a two-parent household. Neither of our parents went to college. I just watched them hustle and make a way for themselves. My father was very much in my life. He raised two very secure, confident, “I know what I want” females. It gave me that confidence, like anything is possible.”

Dealing With Social Media Trolls

Despite her assured nature and how her music seems to bring out the “bad b*tch” in us all, Latto has dealt with her own issues of uncertainty and the negative impact of social media trolls. Just this year, she called out the “panty police” for talking about her choice of underwear. The celebrity rumor mill has questioned her long-time relationship with her childhood beau. And, though she has been open about how she’s maintained her ‘to-die-for’ figure with plastic surgery and a healthy lifestyle, criticism abounds.

“I get overwhelmed and overstimulated. That’s when my anxiety is at a peak. I’ll literally feel my heart beating, and I’ll be like, Relax! But I just gotta learn how to deal with it because it’s not going to get any easier,” Latto shared in the interview. ‘I’m just going to get more famous. If you’re not strong enough to see stuff and not respond, then you just need to get off.”

At 24, Latto seems to be wise beyond her years. Sometimes we all need to log off, be in our ‘soft’ girl era, and get a massage. Read more about her future acting career, how her man likes to fly her out, upcoming music, and where to get her favorite thongs here.

Latto Gives Big Energy As Cosmopolitan’s Newest Cover Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com