The Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC) recently announced the ceremony and plans for the Black Music Month Class of 2023 Induction.
The Black Music Month Induction will recognize and honor trailblazing artists, iconic entertainers, and luminaries who have impacted both Black culture and the community at large.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
The induction will be held on October 26th, 2023 and Mahalia Jackson, Magic Johnson, and Marvin Sapp are among the nominees.
“This year’s inductees embody black excellence who individually have bodies of work that will remain impactful for generations to come,” shares BMEWOF co-founder, Catherine Brewton.”
Previous inductees include Cicely Tyson, Ray Charles, and Smokey Robinson, Michael Jackson, Shirley Caesar and Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin and Donald Lawrence, BeBe and CeCe Winans.
For more information, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE GOSPEL NEWS…
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
Marvin Sapp Is Still Topping The Gospel Music Charts
5 Classic Gospel Songs That Will Never Get Old
Marvin Sapp, Mahalia Jackson and More Named Inductees For The Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
Cincinnati: A Father Charged With 9 Counts Of Aggravated Murder
-
Cincinnati: A Man Snuck Into Church And Robbed The Deacon
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Win Tickets to Kings Island & Soak City!
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash