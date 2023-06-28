John Boyega Shares Update On ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Co-Star Jamie Foxx After Phone Call

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The world has been on pins and needles about Jamie Foxx after his daughter announced her dad suffered a “medical complication” in April.” Now his They Cloned Tyrone co-star, John Boyega, has more promising news about the beloved actor/comedian/musician.

PEOPLE exclusively spoke to Boyega, 31, at the Hollywood premiere of the upcoming Netflix film, They Called Tyrone about missing Foxx, and he revealed he finally talked to the 55-year-old actor on the phone who is still recovering from the “medical complication” he suffered and he is doing well.

Per PEOPLE:

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega told PEOPLE Tuesday night. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” the actor added. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

They Cloned Tyrone Co-Producer Also Had Great News About Jamie Foxx

According to the website, Boyega was not the only person to speak about Foxx’s recovery at the premiere. “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon,” said Datari Turner, who co-produced the film alongside Foxx.

Boyega’s update on Foxx comes after he said he was trying to get in contact with his co-star to wish him a speedy recovery last week at the film’s premiere at American Black Film Festival.

“I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!,” Boyega said to Entertainment Tonight. Well, it looks like Foxx heard him loud and clear.

We are happy to hear Jamie Foxx continues improving, and we can’t wait to see him alongside Boyega and Teyonah Parris in They Cloned Tyrone when it streams exclusively on Netflix on July 14.

