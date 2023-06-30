Tap Into Our BBQ Mix Weekend!

Listen Live
Published on June 30, 2023

July 4 mix graphics

Source: Creative Services / R1

Cincy’s R&B Station Barbecue Mix Weekend starts TODAY (Friday, June 30)!

Tune into 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station all holiday weekend long to hear the best DJs in the city!

Ou mix weekend schedule is as follows:

  • FRIDAY: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Ms. Ebony J & DJ Touch Tone
  • SATURDAY: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. DJ Vader Mixx
  • TUESDAY: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. DJ Diamond
  • TUESDAY 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. DJ Vader
  • TUESDAY 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. DJ Sixth Sense
  • TUESDAY 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. DJ Al Lindstrom

