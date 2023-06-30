Tap Into Our BBQ Mix Weekend!

Cincy’s R&B Station Barbecue Mix Weekend starts TODAY (Friday, June 30)!
Tune into 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station all holiday weekend long to hear the best DJs in the city!
Ou mix weekend schedule is as follows:
- FRIDAY: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Ms. Ebony J & DJ Touch Tone
- SATURDAY: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. DJ Vader Mixx
- TUESDAY: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. DJ Diamond
- TUESDAY 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. DJ Vader
- TUESDAY 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. DJ Sixth Sense
- TUESDAY 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. DJ Al Lindstrom
