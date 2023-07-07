Summer Walker Poses With Boyfriend Lil Meech In A $410 Trashy Lingerie Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Summer Walker and her boyfriend, actor Lil Meech were all smiles as they posed for the camera in front of a beach. Walker emitted a love glow as she embraced her man in a $410 Trashy Lingerie maxi dress.

Amid Lil Meech’s cheating allegations, he and Walker seem to be still going strong. The “Grave” singer served body as she cuddled up close to her beau in a mesh, printed ankle-length dress that accentuated the songstress’s curves. The frock featured spaghetti straps, dipping low in the rear, revealing her shoulders and the top of her back. Walker skimped on the accessories, only choosing to wear stud earrings. She opted for a sans makeup look and wore her blonde tresses gathered up in the back.

Lil Meech was smiling and playing it cool in a black-on-black outfit that included a shirt, jacket, shorts, skull hat, and black sneakers. He covered his eyes with black sunglasses and added a subtle pop of color to his look with his belt.

The couple seems to be fashionably coasting after cheating rumors surfaced last week. A New York City-based model named Tiffany Marie slid into Walker’s dm’s, accusing Lil Meech of getting her pregnant. The BMF actor denied the accusations, and (according to this recent picture) Walker is standing by her man.

