‘ComicView’ Returns This Hartbeat Weekend In Las Vegas Thanks To Hartbeat & BET

Hartbeat announced its partnership with BET to relaunch the iconic standup comedy franchise, “ComicView” as part of Hartbeat Weekend in Las Vegas. Read more about the exciting news inside.

After a nine-year hiatus, all-new episodes of “ComicView” will be hosted by comedian and actor Mike Epps and taped on-location at Resorts World in front of a live audience this weekend (July 6-9). It will feature performances by Tommy Davidson, Tacarra Williams, Tony T. Roberts, Bresha Webb, D.C. Young Fly, as well as the televised comedic standup debut of multi-platinum rapper, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and many more.

Epps and Kevin Hart serve as executive producers, along with Jeff Clanagan from Hartbeat and Tiffany Williams and Angela Aguilera from BET.

“Developing opportunities to spotlight emerging voices in comedy and connect audiences through laughter and joy has long been part of Hartbeat’s mission, making us uniquely positioned to curate and produce this series alongside BET and usher in an exciting new era for this beloved comedic institution,” Hartbeat President & Chief Distribution Officer Jeff Clanagan shared in a statement. “We are also thrilled to have Kevin Hart and Mike Epps on board as executive producers to spearhead a new era for this iconic franchise.”

“ComicView” started in 1992 as a nationally broadcast showcase for up-and-coming comedians from across the country. The hit stand-up series is considered one of the most influential comedy platforms, for elevating talent into the national spotlight. From talents like Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Martin and more, the show is a cultural staple amongst the Black community and beyond.

“We’re excited to partner with Hartbeat to bring back our culturally iconic franchise ‘ComicView’ during Hartbeat Weekend,” BET CEO and President Scott Mills added. “Over 30 years ago, ‘ComicView’ set the footprint for stand-up specials and launched the careers of some of today’s mega-comedy stars. We can’t wait to see this new group of talented and rising comedians. We are so proud to work with this all-star production team, including Mike Epps and the impressive roster of talent that will bring you the best comedy you’ll see all year long.”

The comedy showcase joins Hartbeat Weekend’s already stacked lineup of exclusive events, live performances, and parties from some of the biggest names in music and comedy including Hart, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Ludacris, PartyNextDoor and more.

Fans in attendance will also be treated to live podcast recordings from the full lineup of Hartbeat’s SiriusXM channel, Laugh Out Loud Radio, including “Straight From the Hart,” “Quake’s House hosted by Earthquake,” “Love Thang with Punkie Johnson,” and the live debut of “One Song with Diallo and Luxxury,” with Diallo Riddle and Blake “Luxxury” Robin. Live tapings will take place daily from the RedTail restaurant and social lounge.

Full episodes of “ComicView” are to release at a later date on BET.

For tickets and more information on all things Hartbeat Weekend, visit: http://hartbeatweekend.com/.

