Ashanti hit the stage earlier this week in a sexy red look and it’s safe to say that her fit was everything!

The beauty wore the super cute red short set during Macy’s Fourth of July extravaganze earlier this week and set the stage on fire. The two piece short set featured a red blazer and sparkly red shorts, both from designer Alexander McQueen. The custom corset and short set that the beauty wore was the vision of legendary stylist, Tim B, who is responsible for all of Ashanti’s latest slays.

She paired the look with red heels and sparkly jewelry while wearing her hair in half up, half down style.

Ashanti’s stylist shared the look on their Instagram page after the beauty hit the stage to give the stunning look even more love.

“@macys 4th of July performance @ashanti wearing #alexandermcqueen blazer custom corset and shorts #StyledByTimB #macys4thofjulyfireworks #macy4thofjuly Mua: @missangiemar Hair: @andrecavasier Alterations: @janiquareneebyjr” he captioned th epost. Check it out below.

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again in this look for her latest on stage appearance?

RELATED STORIES:

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

15 Red Carpet Moments From Ashanti

Ashanti Hits The Stage In An All Red Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com