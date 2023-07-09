Ari Lennox is one of our favorite fashionistas and is always applying pressure in every look she rocks! Over the weekend, the beauty posed fashionably for Instagram in a pink look that we loved, and gave us style and body goals in the process!
Whew, Ari is certainly applying pressure with this look and we can’t get enough! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Would you rock it?
DON’T MISS…
Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli Fest Performance And We’re Green With Envy
As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful
Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit
Ari Lennox Struck A Pose In Bronx And Banco was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Cincinnati: Former Juvenile Judge Looks To Get Her License Back
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm!
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL Winning Weekend
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Here’s Why Ohio Air Smells Like It’s Burning Today