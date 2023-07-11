Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Saweetie Stepped Out In A Butterfly Crop Top Giving Us ’90s Vibes

Saweetie donned the look at Usher's residency in Las Vegas.

Published on July 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Saweetie was spotted on Instagram over the weekend donning a stunning butterfly crop top, and we’re in love!

The “My Type” rapper wore the sparkly ensemble to the Usher’s concert in Las Vegas and certainly gave us fashion envy in the process.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a few photos of herself rocking the black, sparkly crop top with lace up detailing in the middle. She paired the top with black slacks that fit her like a glove and showed off her toned abs in the process.

She paired the look with shiny jewelry while rocking her hair long black hair with sparkly pieces throughout and loose curls that fell on her shoulders.

To show off the fit, Saweetie posted an Instagram photo carousel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles. “♋ mood = extra AF 🙇🏽‍♀️” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

 

Saweetie’s 13 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comments section with their stamps of approval. “You’re sooo perfectttttt🥺❤❤” one follower commented while another wrote, “This just looks so right on you.” Another fan hyped up the rapper writing, “Oh my god wifey looking godly as always 😮‍💨🍜
Looking good, Saweetie!

Saweetie Stepped Out In A Butterfly Crop Top Giving Us ’90s Vibes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close