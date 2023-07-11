Issa Rae Shares What Kind Of Barbie She’d Be In The Real World And It’s Not What We Expected

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Barbie won us over when they crowned our beloved Issa Rae President Barbie. The film, which follows Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, on her quest for self-discovery, empowers women to know that they are enough – just as they are. Among the OG Barbie is a collection of life-size dolls who live a seemingly perfect life.

Rae is the president of the Barbie clan, while Kate McKinnon plays Weird Barbie, the funky outcast who marches to the beat of her own drum. The dolls have an ally named Alan, played by Michael Cera. Alan isn’t quite a Ken, but he is cool enough to rock out with the rest of the dolls.

In Barbieland, you can be whatever you want to be. And in an exclusive interview, Rae, McKinnon, and Cena share the type of Barbie they’d be in the real world. We also discuss the importance of the film and why it was a no-brainer to join this star-studded cast. Check out our interview. And while you’re at it, be sure to catch Barbie in theaters on July 21.

In the real world, what kind of Barbie would you be? Sound off below!

