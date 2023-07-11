LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ayesha Curry has launched her first-ever skincare line, Sweet July Skin, which fuses her love for cooking and passion for healthy skin.

Sweet July Skin is a simple skincare line that pays homage to Curry’s Jamaican roots and encourages its consumers to treat their skin to a refreshing “island vacation.” The mom-of-three’s mission is to transform daily skincare regimens into self-care retreats. The products from this skincare line feature a nutrient-rich blend of natural ingredients to reveal smoother, brighter, and hydrated skin. In addition, they are comprised of components that embrace the power of Caribbean superfood ingredients, such as guava, papaya, and soursop.

“Throughout my life, I’ve learned a lot about skincare and the natural benefits derived from superfoods like papaya and guava from my mother and grandmother,” said Ayesha Curry. “In pairing those ingredients with proven actives, we’ve developed a skincare experience that is great for your skin but also truly enjoyable. I’m excited to share a little bit of my Jamaican culture with everyone through these products.”

Sweet July Skin is launching with “The Essentials” line. It includes a Pava Exfoliating Cleanser, Pava Toner, and Irie Power Face Oil. It is available online at SweetJulySkin.com.

Ayesha Curry Launched Her First-Ever Skincare Line ‘Sweet July Skin’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com