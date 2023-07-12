What Happened To Jarveon Hudspeth? Memphis Sheriff Calls Family’s Demands For Justice ‘Cheap Political Stunts’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. had some harsh words to say about Ben Crump and the family of a black man who was killed by Memphis police.

Crump, who was recently hired by the family of Jarveon Hudspeth, is demanding answers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after Hudspeth was killed during an altercation with a Shelby County deputy on June 24.

During a press conference Monday, Crump demanded the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office release bodycam footage from the traffic stop that led to the 21-year-old Black man’s death.

“Don’t say ‘No more,’ just release the video,” shouted Crump during the press conference.

He continued, ”This is a golden opportunity to build trust with the community, by letting us see what happened to Jarveon.”

Charlotte Hagget, Jarveon Hudspeth’s mother, says she just wants to know what happened to her son because investigators originally told her that her son had died in a car accident.

”I’m still to this day waiting for my son to come home,” said Hagget. “I haven’t heard anything about what happened to him. I just want to know what happened to him that Saturday when he walked out that door at 8:30 in the morning and he never returned home again.”

Haggett also told reporters that her son wasn’t a troublemaker and was planning on going to college.

“He didn’t hang in gangs, he wasn’t in large crowds, he didn’t hang out in clubs; it was him and his best friend every single weekend.”

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. released a statement Monday afternoon calling the press conference a “cheap political stunt.”

“It has come to my attention that specific individuals, including Attorney Ben Crump, have made inciting claims regarding releasing video evidence related to this active investigation,” said Bonner in the statement. “The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow the law as set forth by the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Legislature, and the Courts regarding the release of evidence while there is an active investigation or prosecution. I strongly condemn these cheap political stunts aimed at manipulating public opinion and causing distress for all involved.”

Sheriff Bonner also said that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Jarveon Hudspeth and that his primary focus is, “protecting the integrity of this investigation and providing support to my deputy, who is still recovering from serious injuries.”

But Hudspeth’s mother says the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t been transparent with her about what happened to her son, claiming she hadn’t heard anything from the office since Hudspeth’s death over two weeks ago.

According to reports, Jarveon Hudspeth was shot after an altercation with a Shelby County deputy, who has not been publicly named. Hudspeth allegedly tried to drive off during the altercation, dragging the deputy from his vehicle before being shot. Both Hudspeth and the officer were taken to a nearby hospital, where Hudspeth was pronounced dead.

TBI’s investigation is still underway, but there is little comfort for a family who just wants answers.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention how eerily similar this situation is to the death of Tyre Nichols, but that is for another article.

