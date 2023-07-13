Gabrielle Union Addresses Haters Who Feel She’s “Too Old” To Rock Thong Bikinis

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Actress Gabrielle Union loves her body and is not afraid to flaunt it. So it should come as no surprise that the 50-year-old Hollywood veteran could not care less what haters think about her showing her cheeks in a thong bikini.

On a recent episode of the Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr podcast, The Perfect Find star had time for the haters who feel she is too old to wear a particular style of bikini.

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?” she said on the podcast episode.

Union continued, “I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs.’ And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.”

“I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter… This is for you bitch… It’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, ass-up in the casket,” she concluded.

Gabrielle Union Calls Out Weird Behiavor Towards Women Over 30

Union also called out the weird behavior expressed in society regarding women over 30, adding, “they start treating you like you’ve got osteoporosis.”

She continued, “You start becoming invisible, and it’s a weird, empty feeling to feel like you’re disappearing in front of your own eyes,” she remarked of the antiquated expectations. “You start taking on the same attitude as society that believes that you lack value.”

The Deliver Us From Eva star also wants women to be able to celebrate themselves without needing any form of validation.

“I don’t want anyone else to feel that invisibility and that sense of worthlessness because the only people that we need to validate us is us,” Union said. “And sometimes, the more that you validate your damn self, the more people are like, ‘Yeah.’”

“We need to boldly take up space and boldly claim and acknowledge our own beauty in all that we do instead of waiting,” she concluded.

Gabrielle Union Isn’t Only Showing Cheeks On The Beach

The beach and her pool is not the only place Union is showing her ass. Just recently, at the Miami screening for her new Netflix film, The Perfect Find, also starring Keith Powers, Union wore a revealing dress with her booty flourishing. Unlike Keke Palmer’s hating baby daddy, Union’s husband of nearly a decade, future NBA Hall-of-Famer, Dwyane Wade was very supportive of his wife showing off her body.

In the comment section of her IG post, the former Miami Heat hooper wrote, “Damn .”

We totally understand D-Wade.

Photo: Getty Images

