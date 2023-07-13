Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: Candiace Dillard-Bassett Talks RHOP, New Music, & Sold Out Tour

Published on July 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

My girl Candiace Dillard-Basset stopped by the Lemonade stand live with Leah Henry at Essence Festival 2023. The reality star and singer spilled a little lemonade on a new season of RHOP and who made the cut. The ‘Drive Back’ singer also talked about her budding music career and national tour. Will there be another season of “So That’s What We’re Doing” podcast? You have to watch the full interview to find out!

Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: Candiace Dillard-Bassett Talks RHOP, New Music, & Sold Out Tour  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close